Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,617 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 188.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $78.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.30 and a fifty-two week high of $181.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.47. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.21.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $1.26. The business had revenue of $189.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.13 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.30% and a negative return on equity of 86.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.50) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.41.

In other news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 25,026 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.94 per share, with a total value of $2,000,578.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

