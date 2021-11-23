Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) is BCK Partners Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

BCK Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of BCK Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,096,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,717,000 after buying an additional 4,328,727 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 23,165,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,666,000 after buying an additional 156,870 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,813,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,911,000 after buying an additional 1,130,607 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,676,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,740,000 after buying an additional 387,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,666,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,668,000 after buying an additional 1,139,473 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.78. 6,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,304. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.13.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

