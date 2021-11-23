Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 245,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,480 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $18,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 11,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 69,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

SCHD traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $78.78. The stock had a trading volume of 60,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,807. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $62.27 and a 12-month high of $79.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.65.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.