Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Seagen were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 1,211.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,432,000 after purchasing an additional 997,191 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Seagen by 1,035.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 577,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,200,000 after acquiring an additional 526,768 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in Seagen during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,254,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Seagen by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 879,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,915,000 after acquiring an additional 418,247 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Seagen by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,295,000 after acquiring an additional 338,086 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SGEN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Seagen from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.67.

In other Seagen news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 4,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $772,434.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 40,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $7,442,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,918 shares of company stock worth $32,069,325. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $176.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.20 and a beta of 0.80. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.20 and a 1-year high of $202.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.35 and its 200-day moving average is $160.09.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. Seagen’s revenue was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

