SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Short Interest Down 17.9% in October

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 454,500 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the October 14th total of 553,800 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 144,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of SeaSpine stock opened at $14.79 on Tuesday. SeaSpine has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $22.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.98 million, a PE ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.12.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $46.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.66 million. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 20.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SeaSpine will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPNE shares. Loop Capital started coverage on SeaSpine in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 135.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 15.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.