Secure Pad (SEPA) Market Capitalization Tops $169,762.26

Secure Pad (CURRENCY:SEPA) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One Secure Pad coin can currently be bought for about $1.90 or 0.00003345 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Secure Pad has traded 53.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Secure Pad has a total market cap of $169,762.26 and approximately $2,526.00 worth of Secure Pad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00070199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00072585 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.10 or 0.00090168 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,243.88 or 0.07489117 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,955.30 or 1.00508250 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Secure Pad’s total supply is 350,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,547 coins. Secure Pad’s official Twitter account is @secure_pad

