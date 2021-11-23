Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.67

Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.67 and last traded at $6.70, with a volume of 358 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Sema4 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.00.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.34. Equities analysts forecast that Sema4 Holdings Corp will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO James Coffin sold 5,752 shares of Sema4 stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $43,370.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric Schadt sold 33,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $251,323.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,438 shares of company stock worth $815,461.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

