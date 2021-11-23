Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

SGBAF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank raised SES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SES in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SES in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SES in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

SES stock opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. SES has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $10.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average of $8.24.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $523.51 million during the quarter. SES had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SES will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SES Company Profile

SES SA engages in the provision of satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services. It operates through the SES Video, and SES Networks business units. The SES Video business unit offers global channels broadcast via satellite. The SES Networks business unit sells verticals fixed date, mobility, and government.

