Short Interest in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Grows By 16.8%

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 42,260,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the October 14th total of 36,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Shares of Ambev stock opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. Ambev has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.20.
Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Ambev had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 19.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ambev will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have commented on ABEV. Barclays upgraded shares of Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambev from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.53.
Ambev Company Profile
Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.
See Also: How is inflation measured?
Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.