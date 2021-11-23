Short Interest in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Grows By 16.8%

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 42,260,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the October 14th total of 36,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of Ambev stock opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. Ambev has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.20.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Ambev had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 19.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ambev will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambev by 10.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,930,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,280,000 after acquiring an additional 730,274 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in Ambev by 30.0% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,477,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after buying an additional 340,804 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ambev by 1.6% during the second quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 3,594,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after buying an additional 56,252 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC lifted its position in Ambev by 13.9% during the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 346,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 42,371 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Ambev by 7.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 86,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 6,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABEV. Barclays upgraded shares of Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambev from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.53.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

