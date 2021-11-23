Short Interest in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Increases By 17.2%

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,800,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the October 14th total of 20,300,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of BTG stock opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.54. B2Gold has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $6.04.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.18%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTG. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 240.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,657,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,035 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 943.7% in the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 260,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 235,259 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BTG shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James set a $6.50 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

