Short Interest in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Declines By 18.7%

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the October 14th total of 3,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 918,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CERT opened at $28.79 on Tuesday. Certara has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $45.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion and a PE ratio of -68.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.25.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Certara had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CERT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

In other Certara news, insider Justin Edge sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $2,346,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,138,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,179,881.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,764,789 shares of company stock valued at $444,344,645. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERT. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Certara by 1,506.8% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,653,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,815,000 after purchasing an additional 11,865,551 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Certara by 82.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,828,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,487 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Certara by 329.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,030,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,137,000 after purchasing an additional 791,099 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Certara by 40.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,225,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,061,000 after purchasing an additional 645,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Certara by 111.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,123,000 after purchasing an additional 607,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

