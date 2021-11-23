Short Interest in Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) Rises By 15.8%

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 166,400 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the October 14th total of 143,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 811,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Dolphin Entertainment in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Get Dolphin Entertainment alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $629,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dolphin Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DLPN opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Dolphin Entertainment has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $32.50.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 15.17%.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc engages in the provision of entertainment marketing and content development. It operates through the following Entertainment Publicity and Marketing, and Content Production segments. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment comprises of 42West, The Door, Viewpoint, and Shore Fire Media.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Dolphin Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolphin Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.