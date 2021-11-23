Short Interest in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Rises By 20.2%

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the October 14th total of 1,780,000 shares. Currently, 16.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 739,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of FTCI opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87. FTC Solar has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $15.46.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 63.08% and a negative net margin of 45.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FTC Solar will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on FTC Solar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays raised FTC Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on FTC Solar from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.19.

In related news, CEO Sean Hunkler acquired 16,000 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $151,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTCI. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,381,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,938,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,007,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,317,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,047,000. 25.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

