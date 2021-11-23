Short Interest in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Declines By 16.2%

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,490,000 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the October 14th total of 5,360,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 435,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.3 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IMO shares. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 203,473 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 92,587 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 487,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,795,000 after buying an additional 97,000 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 679,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,675,000 after buying an additional 196,700 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,064,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil stock opened at $33.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 52.25 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $36.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.2189 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.31%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

