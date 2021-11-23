Short Interest in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Declines By 18.5%

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 652,500 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the October 14th total of 800,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 290,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS grew its position in shares of LSB Industries by 1,205.8% during the 3rd quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS now owns 53,135,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,317,000 after buying an additional 49,066,005 shares during the period. Robotti Robert grew its holdings in LSB Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 1,375,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 23,490 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in LSB Industries by 200.5% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,364,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,932,000 after purchasing an additional 910,481 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in LSB Industries by 8.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,062,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 78,231 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in LSB Industries by 13.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 969,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after purchasing an additional 112,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LXU traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.40. 7,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,308. LSB Industries has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $923.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.14.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.35. LSB Industries had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 111.86%. The company had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.86 million. As a group, research analysts predict that LSB Industries will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.

LSB Industries Company Profile

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

