Short Interest in Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Grows By 19.4%

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,063,300 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the October 14th total of 890,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 966.6 days.

OTCMKTS QBCRF opened at $22.77 on Tuesday. Quebecor has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $29.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.57.

Get Quebecor alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QBCRF shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

Quebecor, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications, entertainment, and news media and culture services. It operates through the following business segments: Telecommunications, Media, Sports and Entertainment, and Head Office and Inter-Segments. The Telecommunications segments offers services for mobile contracts in which the sale of mobile devices is bundled with telecommunication services.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.