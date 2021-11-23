Short Interest in SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Grows By 23.4%

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 343,800 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the October 14th total of 278,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNCAF shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

SNCAF opened at $26.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.83. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $30.09.

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Design & Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services around the world, except for the Canadian market.

