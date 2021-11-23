Short Interest in The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) Increases By 16.4%

The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 239,700 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the October 14th total of 206,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 688,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In other The Glimpse Group news, Director Lemuel Amen acquired 10,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $71,936.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 12,311 shares of company stock valued at $88,489.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRAR. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in The Glimpse Group during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in The Glimpse Group during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Glimpse Group in the third quarter valued at about $73,000.

Shares of The Glimpse Group stock opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The Glimpse Group has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.43.

The Glimpse Group Company Profile

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual (VR) and augmented reality platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions primarily in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D and AR content; Adept XR Learning, which provides higher education learning and corporate VR training solutions; KreatAR that creates cloud-based solutions; D6 VR, a VR-based, analysis, presentation, and education software platform; Immersive Health Group, a digital health platform that leverages VR/AR technology to simplify and streamline complex healthcare challenges in scale; Foretell Reality software platform; Pagoni VR that provides VR video broadcasting solutions to universities, enterprise, entertainment venues, sports venues, and houses of worship; and Early Adopter, which offers VR and AR EdTech solutions for K-12 schools and pediatric hospital programs.

