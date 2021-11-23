Short Interest in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Rises By 18.1%

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,080,000 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the October 14th total of 4,300,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.
NYSE:WM opened at $163.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.40. The stock has a market cap of $68.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. Waste Management has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $166.35.
Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $5,138,785.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,291,888.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.8% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.6% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.9% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.
About Waste Management
Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.
