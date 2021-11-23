Short Interest in Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) Drops By 18.2%

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,550,000 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the October 14th total of 5,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZY shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Zymergen in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair lowered shares of Zymergen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Zymergen from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zymergen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.58.

In other news, CEO Jay T. Flatley acquired 100,000 shares of Zymergen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZY. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,906,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,675,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,014,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,438,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,349,000. 51.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zymergen stock opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. Zymergen has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.71 and a quick ratio of 11.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.31.

Zymergen Company Profile

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

