Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.80.

SGTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sigilon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Sigilon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 197.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Sigilon Therapeutics by 137.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Sigilon Therapeutics by 101.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGTX stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,230. The company has a market cap of $136.67 million and a P/E ratio of -1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.46. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $54.32.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sigilon Therapeutics Company Profile

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

