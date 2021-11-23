Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

SBTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Silverback Therapeutics from $42.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Silverback Therapeutics alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 10,461.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 953,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,518,000 after acquiring an additional 944,661 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 121.7% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,431,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,291,000 after acquiring an additional 786,148 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 4,729.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 638,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after acquiring an additional 625,477 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 39.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,227,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,252,000 after acquiring an additional 348,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $12,548,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBTX traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.09. 11,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,515. Silverback Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $63.41. The stock has a market cap of $248.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.64.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Silverback Therapeutics will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Silverback Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silverback Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.