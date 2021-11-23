SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Short Interest Update

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the October 14th total of 13,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

SilverSun Technologies stock opened at $5.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 2.13. SilverSun Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $14.87.

In other news, major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. bought 9,900 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.31 per share, for a total transaction of $52,569.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of SilverSun Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 556.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of SilverSun Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverSun Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of SilverSun Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. 28.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile

SilverSun Technologies, Inc is a business application, technology and consulting company. It is engaged in providing transformative business management solutions, technologies and professional consulting services to small and medium-sized businesses in the manufacturing, distribution and service industries.

