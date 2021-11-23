Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Receives $8.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.33.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SIOX. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday, November 14th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Sio Gene Therapies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sio Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Sio Gene Therapies alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIOX. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 341.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 32,099 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sio Gene Therapies by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 51,267 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the first quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the first quarter worth about $431,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIOX traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.60. 764,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,658. Sio Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $4.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.21.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Sio Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sio Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.