Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.78.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Argus lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Rowe raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of NYSE:SKX traded down $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,895,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.99. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $2,269,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,951.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 25.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,350 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 995.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 645,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,918,000 after buying an additional 116,056 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,420,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1,781.8% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 161,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 152,542 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

