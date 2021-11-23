SL Advisors LLC Acquires 551 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

SL Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for about 4.8% of SL Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 56.3% during the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 38,880 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 208,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 73,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 12,192 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 529,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,460,000 after buying an additional 30,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. 28.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.96. 92,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,842,790. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 23,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 43,300 shares of company stock valued at $949,353 over the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

