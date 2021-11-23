SL Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

SL Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 1.4% of SL Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 201,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,187,000 after acquiring an additional 38,678 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7,987.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 191,383 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 95,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on RTX. TheStreet upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Argus raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.54.

RTX stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,895,872. The company has a market cap of $130.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $92.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.30 and its 200-day moving average is $86.91.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.