SL Green Realty Corp. Announces Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.3033 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

SL Green Realty has decreased its dividend payment by 5.7% over the last three years. SL Green Realty has a payout ratio of -827.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $6.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.2%.

SLG opened at $73.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.78. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $55.41 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.50.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 75.99% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SLG shares. TheStreet raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SL Green Realty stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,788 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.44% of SL Green Realty worth $80,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

