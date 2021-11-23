SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2021

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 210,400 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the October 14th total of 179,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,104.0 days.

SMTGF stock opened at $51.90 on Tuesday. SMA Solar Technology has a twelve month low of $43.00 and a twelve month high of $82.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.23.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SMA Solar Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

About SMA Solar Technology

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

