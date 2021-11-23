SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Short Interest Update

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 210,400 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the October 14th total of 179,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,104.0 days.

SMTGF stock opened at $51.90 on Tuesday. SMA Solar Technology has a twelve month low of $43.00 and a twelve month high of $82.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.23.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SMA Solar Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

