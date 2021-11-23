SmartCash (SMART) Price Tops $0.0045

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartCash has a market cap of $6.31 million and $779,908.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SmartCash has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,613.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,168.01 or 0.07362261 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.57 or 0.00370179 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $559.02 or 0.00987436 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.97 or 0.00086491 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00009499 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $229.54 or 0.00405449 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005844 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.72 or 0.00271532 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

Buying and Selling SmartCash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

