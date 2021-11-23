SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) PT Raised to C$34.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CWYUF has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.88.

OTCMKTS CWYUF opened at $24.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.33. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $27.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.14.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The firm focuses on the development and ownership of retail properties. It also pursues mixed-use development and intensification opportunities including residential, retirement homes, office and self-storage. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

