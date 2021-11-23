Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) PT Lowered to $72.00 at Citigroup

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $85.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist increased their price target on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Smartsheet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

NYSE SMAR opened at $62.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.80 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.99. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $50.41 and a twelve month high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brent Frei sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $14,638,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $739,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 271,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,769,858 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Smartsheet by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 786,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,878,000 after acquiring an additional 12,597 shares during the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Smartsheet by 897.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 43,099 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Smartsheet by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 264,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,901,000 after acquiring an additional 25,491 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 110,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after buying an additional 46,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,044,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,165,000 after buying an additional 231,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.