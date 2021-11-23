Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) PT Raised to $83.00

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

SQM has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.86.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

SQM stock opened at $67.12 on Friday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.47. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.85.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 114,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after buying an additional 17,927 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 738.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 30,592 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after buying an additional 25,178 shares during the period. 18.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.