SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta Sells 7,361,378 Shares

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 7,361,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $159,005,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SOFI opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.29, a current ratio of 17.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $28.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.12.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. GPI Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,173,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

SOFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

