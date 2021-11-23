SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Sold by Ayalon Holdings Ltd.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. decreased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SEDG traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $351.99. 7,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,543. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $389.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.44.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $322.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.00.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $2,768,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 279,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,311,469.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total value of $291,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,174 shares of company stock valued at $18,258,708. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

