SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Analysts at Cowen began coverage on shares of SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

SomaLogic stock opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.25. SomaLogic has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $14.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGC. Casdin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SomaLogic in the third quarter valued at about $153,501,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SomaLogic in the third quarter valued at about $72,190,000. Foresite Capital Management V LLC purchased a new stake in SomaLogic in the third quarter valued at about $65,995,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in SomaLogic in the third quarter valued at about $29,765,000. Finally, SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in SomaLogic in the third quarter valued at about $27,258,000.

SomaLogic Inc provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

