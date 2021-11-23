Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Has $25.69 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 508,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,839 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 9.3% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $25,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,269,558. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $53.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.98.

