Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Has $312,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $59,930,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 168.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 763,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,061,000 after purchasing an additional 478,860 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3,848.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 235,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,481,000 after purchasing an additional 229,679 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,540,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,240,000 after buying an additional 223,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 39.3% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 635,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,820,000 after buying an additional 179,315 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VT traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.49. 35,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,963,961. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $87.66 and a 12 month high of $109.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.66.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.