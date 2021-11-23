Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.69 Million Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 82,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,000. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $318,000. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Carlson Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,243,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $730,000.

DFIV stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.40. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,350. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $31.92 and a 1 year high of $34.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.56.

