Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Sets New 12-Month High at $65.59

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.59 and last traded at $64.73, with a volume of 25794 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.62.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $512.21 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.97.
In other news, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 2,000 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total value of $114,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,028 shares of company stock valued at $216,862 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFST. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 94.2% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 461,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,584,000 after acquiring an additional 223,600 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 37.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 747,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,054,000 after acquiring an additional 204,481 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 52,283.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 61,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 61,695 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 10.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 386,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,750,000 after acquiring an additional 37,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 35.3% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 59,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 15,520 shares in the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Southern First Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFST)
Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.
