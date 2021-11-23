Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Sets New 12-Month High at $65.59

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.59 and last traded at $64.73, with a volume of 25794 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $512.21 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.59. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 38.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 2,000 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total value of $114,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,028 shares of company stock valued at $216,862 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFST. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 94.2% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 461,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,584,000 after acquiring an additional 223,600 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 37.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 747,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,054,000 after acquiring an additional 204,481 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 52,283.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 61,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 61,695 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 10.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 386,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,750,000 after acquiring an additional 37,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 35.3% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 59,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 15,520 shares in the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFST)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.

