SparksPay Price Hits $0.0039 on Exchanges (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 23rd. SparksPay has a total market cap of $41,617.20 and approximately $2.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SparksPay has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SparksPay alerts:

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000031 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,778,671 coins and its circulating supply is 10,559,742 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.