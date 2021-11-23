SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Holdings Decreased by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 47.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,079 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF accounts for 3.4% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $6,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 125.4% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 15,805 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 33.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,979 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 763,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,865,000 after acquiring an additional 81,896 shares in the last quarter. Resource Planning Group bought a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the first quarter worth $350,000.

Get SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:QUS opened at $127.74 on Tuesday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 1 year low of $100.64 and a 1 year high of $129.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.01.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.