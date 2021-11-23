Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) will announce earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Spire’s earnings. Spire posted earnings per share of $1.42 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spire will report full year earnings of $4.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.37. Spire had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on Spire from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Spire from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Spire stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.69. 496,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,554. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.10. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $59.29 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Spire by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,069,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,362,000 after acquiring an additional 86,608 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Spire by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,958,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,348,000 after buying an additional 55,708 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,630,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,956,000 after purchasing an additional 25,967 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Spire by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,615,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,761,000 after acquiring an additional 233,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Spire by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,793,000 after acquiring an additional 188,800 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

