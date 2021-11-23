Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to “Neutral”

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $32.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $28.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock opened at $28.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.63. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.46. The firm has a market cap of $498.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.03.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President David M. Mcguire sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $48,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STXB. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 109.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 214.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.15% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products.

