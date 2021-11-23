Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to “Neutral”

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $32.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $28.50.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock opened at $28.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.63. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.46. The firm has a market cap of $498.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.03.
In other news, President David M. Mcguire sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $48,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 25.24% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STXB. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 109.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 214.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.15% of the company’s stock.
About Spirit of Texas Bancshares
Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products.
