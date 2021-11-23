Splinterlands Price Up 14.8% This Week (SPS)

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. In the last week, Splinterlands has traded up 14.8% against the dollar. One Splinterlands coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on popular exchanges. Splinterlands has a total market capitalization of $36.07 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Splinterlands alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00069991 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00073206 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.26 or 0.00090206 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,151.00 or 0.07304593 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,814.19 or 0.99976918 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Splinterlands Coin Profile

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Buying and Selling Splinterlands

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splinterlands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Splinterlands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Splinterlands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Splinterlands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.