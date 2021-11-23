Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Short Interest Down 14.9% in October

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,440,000 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the October 14th total of 5,220,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of SPOT opened at $250.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.08 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $254.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.35. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $201.68 and a 1 year high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

SPOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.71.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,333,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,852 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,432,000 after purchasing an additional 589,486 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,792,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,629,000 after purchasing an additional 900,683 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,677,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,552,000 after purchasing an additional 269,718 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,385,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,448,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

