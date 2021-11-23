Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin Sells 32,000 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $3,691,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.89, for a total transaction of $4,060,480.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 52,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.14, for a total transaction of $6,715,280.00.

NASDAQ SPT traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $108.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,540. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $145.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.31 and its 200 day moving average is $103.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -236.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Sprout Social by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 76.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 19.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 3.6% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SPT shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

