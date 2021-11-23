Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $223,000 Stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 26.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,753 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAK. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 30.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 32.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TAK shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE TAK opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.20. The stock has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.93. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.28.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

