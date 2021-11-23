Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Shares in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,235 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Upland Software by 85.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Upland Software during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Upland Software during the second quarter valued at $222,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Upland Software by 20.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Upland Software during the second quarter valued at $259,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Upland Software news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $358,090.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 228,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,341,330.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $260,404.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,637 shares of company stock valued at $703,472. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Upland Software stock opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Upland Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.20. The company has a market cap of $648.70 million, a PE ratio of -11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.45. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist cut their price target on shares of Upland Software from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Upland Software from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Upland Software from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upland Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.44.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

