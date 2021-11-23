Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 12,260 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,260 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Q2 by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 920,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,410,000 after purchasing an additional 65,643 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Q2 by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Q2 by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,254,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Q2 by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 414,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,564,000 after purchasing an additional 31,527 shares during the period.

QTWO stock opened at $83.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.09 and a beta of 1.44. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.51 and a 1 year high of $148.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 48,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $4,360,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,296,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $4,910,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,260 shares of company stock valued at $15,865,291. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QTWO. Stephens began coverage on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.70.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

